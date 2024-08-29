NEW INFORMATION: Former deputy CFO of the Jacksonville Housing Authority arrested

Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax has obtained the arrest report for Greg Williams, former deputy Chief Financial Officer for the Jacksonville Housing Authority.

We told you Wednesday that Williams had been arrested on credit card fraud charges.

The report reveals that he is accused of taking prepaid cards meant for JHA residents who had to leave their homes due to circumstances beyond their control, like renovations or repairs.

The investigation began in April when the CFO at the time noticed 13 prepaid cards were missing.

The disbursement of those cards was handled by a JHA accountant who had been out on leave.

The report said Williams had access to the agency’s petty cash during that time.

Investigators said those prepaid cards were used at local grocery stores and a restaurant. The total loss discovered during the investigation totaled approximately $9500, according to to the report.

Williams, 57, was booked into the Duval County Jail on August 28. He has since been released.

He was fired from JHA in May for not reporting to work.

