Former Jacksonville officer Josue Garriga gets 24 years in prison for enticing teen girl for sex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer was sentenced to more than two decades in federal prison on Thursday.

Action News Jax has been following Josue Garriga’s case since March, when he was arrested for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a child who he met at church.

On Thursday, Garriga received a sentence of 24 years plus three months. Afterward, he will have 10 years of supervised release. This sentence is what prosecutors wanted.

In court on Thursday afternoon before the sentencing, Garriga’s family members spoke, including his wife, mother, father, and grandmother. They all said he is remorseful and they forgive him, but he is needed at home for his son and special needs stepdaughter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim’s mother also spoke in court before the sentence. She said she doesn’t want Garriga to be able to harm any other young girls.

“Whether he feels sorry or regretful, is beside the point. He must understand that there are consequences to his actions, not only as an assault but as a law enforcement officer,” she said.

In July, Garriga pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The victim was 17 years old. He met her at church in 2023 and began reaching out to her on a JSO-issued cellphone through an undercover Instagram.

The victim said Garriga pursued a sexual relationship with her, requesting nude photos among other things.

The minimum mandatory penalty Garriga faced was 10 years in prison and the maximum was life in prison.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.