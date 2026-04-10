Tunnel to Towers Foundation brings affordable housing for veterans to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Veterans will soon have an affordable housing option in Jacksonville.

An over $25 million redevelopment project in Baymeadows marks a first-of-its-kind initiative for Northeast Florida.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, alongside city leaders, officially started the first step of the transformation of a former hotel into a comprehensive housing complex for military veterans. By the end of next year, the space will be repurposed into 125 affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments, supplemented by 18 detached homes.

For Vietnam veteran Charles Oliver, the project represents a lifeline he wishes had existed decades ago.

“It’s a tough transition when you go from military service into civilian life,” Oliver said, reflecting on the struggles many face when re-entering society.

We do not leave people behind is the philosophy that serves as the cornerstone for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The organization’s goal is to ensure that no veteran is left to navigate the streets or the complexities of civilian life without a safety net.

The $25 million investment goes beyond basic shelter.

“We are positioning ourselves as the long-term solution for affordable housing for our veterans,” Gavin Naples, Senior Vice President of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, said during the ceremony.

“It includes all of our utilities, all of our supportive services. It includes privately funded daily transportation to and from the VA, shops, restaurants, grocery stores, employment opportunities,” Gavin Naples, Senior Vice President of Tunnel to Towers Foundation, said.

This Baymeadows development is the second groundbreaking for the foundation in the Sunshine State, following a similar project currently underway in Fort Lauderdale.

Construction is expected to move rapidly, with organizers aiming to welcome the first 125 residents by the end of next year.

“I wish this was available when I got out of the service,” Oliver said.

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