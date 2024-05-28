Former kicker for Jaguars at the center of sexual assault lawsuit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has received a lawsuit filed against a former Jacksonville Jaguars player.

We first broke the news on Monday that Brandon McManus is accused of sexually assaulting flight attendants working on a team flight to London last year.

The lawsuit claims the former kicker was drunk. He’s accused of passing out 100-dollar bills to encourage flight attendants to drink and dance inappropriately.

One victim said she was targeted specifically because she did not want to participate.

Action News Jax Law and Safety expert Dale Carson said since this is a civil suit, it could take time for a result.

“You’re going to have a great deal of negotiation between the sides going on here, and ultimately it’s likely they’ll reach some settlement,” Carson said.

The women are seeking more than $1 million and are demanding a jury trial.

Carson said even if McManus is found to be innocent, just the mention of the suit could hurt his career.

“Clearly an allegation of this nature can have an impact on a career and the result may be disastrous for him,” Carson said.

Action News Jax reached out to McManus’ agent, his current team, and the Jaguars for comment.

A spokesperson for the Jags told us in part:

“We’re aware of the complaint, and we acknowledge the significance of the claims.”

A spokesperson with his new team -- the Washington Commanders -- said they were notified about the lawsuit on Monday and said; “we take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.”

The plaintiffs in this case are represented by attorney Tony Buzbee. Buzbee represented clients alleging sexual misconduct against NFL quarterback Deshawn Watson. He also filed a $750 million lawsuit against rapper Travis Scott for 120 victims of the Astroworld Festival crowd crush.

