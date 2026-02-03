Former Lake City assisted living facility workers arrested, accused of abusing resident

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Two Lake City women were arrested and are facing charges of elder abuse at a local assisted living facility. Ta’Naiya Gallon, 26, and Toni Owens, 23, are former employees at The Canopy, 213 NW Gleason Drive, where Lake City police said they assaulted a resident.

Management called police to the facility on Thursday to report the incident, a Lake City police news release states.

Management showed officers internal security camera footage that police said shows the women, “using physical force against an elderly resident in separate incidents, including pushing the resident to the floor and restraining the resident on a couch,” the news release states.

Officers said managers also showed investigators documentation of employee training “regarding elder abuse prevention, de-escalation, and facility rules,” the news release states.

Police obtained arrest warrants for Gallon and Owens and the women were booked into Columbia County jail. They were both charged with Battery on Person 65 or Older, the news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.