Former President Jimmy Carter casts vote in 2024 election

PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter voted on Wednesday.

The Carter Center confirmed to Action News Jax’s Atlanta station WSB-TV that the former president filled out his ballot.

Carter’s ballot was dropped off at a dropbox at the Sumter County Courthouse near his hometown of Plains, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In August, Carter’s family said he was looking forward to voting for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Carter celebrated his 100th birthday earlier this month. He is the oldest living president, past or present.

Early voting began Tuesday in Georgia and the state is reporting a record turnout.

