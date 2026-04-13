Former Putnam sheriff who investigated Haleigh Cummings’ disappearance dies at age 60

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff “Gator” DeLoach announced on Monday morning the death of former Sheriff Jeff Hardy.

A post on the Putnam County Sheriff’s Facebook page said Hardy died over the weekend.

They say Hardy started working as a deputy in Putnam County in 1991 after working at the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and serving in the U.S. Navy.

He became sheriff in 2009, the year 5-year-old Haleigh Cummings disappeared from her home in Satsuma.

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Her case garnered national attention and remains one of Florida’s unsolved AMBER Alerts.

Hardy also worked to fix the county’s failing jail after two inmates escaped, PCSO said.

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Hardy served as sheriff until 2016, the year the new county jail opened.

DeLoach said he had the privilege of working with Hardy throughout his career, saying in part:

“Sheriff Hardy’s commitment to our community and fellow law enforcement officers will continue to make an impact for decades to come. He will be missed.”

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