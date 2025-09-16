Former Republican Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan running for GA governor as a Democrat

ATLANTA — Former Georgia Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan announced his candidacy for Georgia governor on Tuesday. The former Republican will run as a Democrat.

“Georgians deserve leaders with the courage to take on Donald Trump and do what’s right,” Duncan said in a statement. “As Georgia’s first Democratic governor in 28 years, I will stand up to Trump and his yes men in our state while bringing down the costs of childcare, health care, and housing so every Georgia family is in the best position possible. That’s what Georgia deserves.”

Duncan joins a crowded field for the Democratic primary. Former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, state Rep. Derrick Jackson, state Sen. Jason Esteves, former pastor Olujimi Brown and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms are also running.

On the Republican side, current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr have announced their campaigns. Other potential candidates have filed the paperwork, per the Georgia Ethics Commission database, but have not officially announced.

*Action News Jax’s Atlanta station, WSB-TV, contributed to this report.

I’m in. Georgians deserve leaders with the courage to take on Donald Trump, lower costs for families, and do what’s right. With your help, we can win this election and I’ll proudly serve as Georgia’s Democratic governor.https://t.co/Lnq9nWuDS2 pic.twitter.com/D6Ri3dVspF — Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) September 16, 2025

