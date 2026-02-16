Former UNF coach named interim men’s basketball coach at Kansas State

Kansas State University Athletics Director Gene Taylor announced Monday that the school has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang.

Associate head coach Matthew Driscoll, who spent 16 years as head coach of University of North Florida’s men’s basketball team, has been named the interim head coach for the Kansas State program, the team announced.

The university cited concerns regarding Tang’s recent public comments and conduct as primary factors for the decision. Officials stated that the program’s overall direction no longer aligned with school standards for supporting student-athletes and representing the university.

Taylor, the university’s athletic director, issued a statement regarding the dismissal and the expectations of the department.

“This was a decision that was made in the best interest of our university and men’s basketball program,” Taylor said. “Recent public comments and conduct, in addition to the program’s overall direction, have not aligned with K-State’s standards for supporting student-athletes and representing the university. We wish Coach Tang and his family all the best moving forward.”

During his stint at UNF, Driscoll became the winningest coach there and in the Atlantic Sun Conference. He led UNF to three regular-season Atlantic Sun Conference championships (2015, 2016, 2020), while winning the league’s tournament championship in 2015.

Has 37 years of coaching experience that includes stints at the high school, junior college, Division II and Division I levels.

“A national search for K-State’s next basketball coach will begin immediately,” a university news release states.

