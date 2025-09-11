Former Yulee Little League president accused of stealing more than $94K in funds

YULEE, Fla. — The former president of the Yulee Little League is being charged with felony fraud and grand theft after allegedlY misappropriating more than $94,000 in league funding.

William Reynolds III, 39, was arrested in Yulee Thursday morning following an investigation by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office that began in early May.

Reynolds had taken on the role of president in late 2023.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, suspicious financial irregularities involving then-president Reynolds were reported to NCSO by YLL leadership, who believed he was using league funds for unauthorized personal purchases. Several that he claimed were league-related were deemed unauthorized after he allegedly refused to provide receipts.

In just 2024 alone, NCSO determined that Reynolds made unauthorized transactions totaling $82,474. He allegedly spent nearly $13,000 on Amazon, $1,300 on hotels, and $3,169 at gas stations. Other notable transactions listed were $115 to Florida Power & Light, $105 for Hulu, and payments at dental and urgent care clinics.

Reynolds’ bond was set at $15,002 for each of the two charges..

