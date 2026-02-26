Founding Wu-Tang Clan member dead at 52

A founding member of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan has died.

The group posted on X Wednesday announcing the death of Oliver “Power” Grant, 52, with the caption “Rest in Power, Power.”

The post included a video interview with Grant talking about the founding of the group.

No details were shared on Grant’s cause of death.

Grammy-winning rapper Method Man, also a founding member of the group, mentioned Grant’s death Wednesday on Instagram with a photo of the two of them and the caption “Paradise my Brother safe travels!! ... Bruh I am no ok..”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

GZA, aka “The Genius” of the group, said Wu-Tang wouldn’t have happened without Grant.

“We couldn’t have done it without him,” GZA stated in an Instagram post. “Wu wouldn’t have come to fruition without Power. His passing is a profound loss to us all.”

Grant’s death comes during the same week that Wu-Tang Clan was named a 2026 nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame .

While Grant didn’t rap on the group’s records, he was the main force behind Wu-Tang’s clothing line, Wu Ware, and the founding of the group.

“Wu Wear was pretty much like our entry in the fashion biz, but before I was in Wu Wear, I was making and marketing the first Wu records with RZA,” Grant stated in a 2001 interview.

“I wasn’t a rapper, but the thrill of being a part of going and where they went, it was the inspiration for how it ended up that lead us all to going back, soaking up what we’d absorbed and coming back with ‘Protect Ya Neck’”, Grant said about Wu-Tang Clan’s December 1992 debut single.

Rest in Power, Power 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ry08wdlQgO — Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) February 25, 2026

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.