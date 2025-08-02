Four arrested after drug bust in Mixon Town: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) arrested four people after a major drug bust in Mixon Town last month.

According to JSO, the Narcotics Unit detectives received tips about a home being used to sell drugs on Clemente Drive in Mixon Town.

JSO detectives received a search warrant with the SWAT team, finding the following:

181.1 grams of Fentanyl (that’s 90K+ potentially lethal doses)

31.7 grams of Powder Cocaine

45.2 grams of Crack Cocaine

4.3 grams of Methamphetamine

60.7 grams of Marijuana

6 firearms

The four individuals who were arrested during the search warrant were 44-year-old John Williams, 24-year-old Lorenzo Dukes, 30-year-old Abdul Robinson, and 40-year-old Katherine Rivera.

JSO encourages anyone who sees something suspicious in their neighborhood to report it by calling 904-630-0500.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]