Four arrested after drug bust in Mixon Town: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) arrested four people after a major drug bust in Mixon Town last month.
According to JSO, the Narcotics Unit detectives received tips about a home being used to sell drugs on Clemente Drive in Mixon Town.
JSO detectives received a search warrant with the SWAT team, finding the following:
- 181.1 grams of Fentanyl (that’s 90K+ potentially lethal doses)
- 31.7 grams of Powder Cocaine
- 45.2 grams of Crack Cocaine
- 4.3 grams of Methamphetamine
- 60.7 grams of Marijuana
- 6 firearms
The four individuals who were arrested during the search warrant were 44-year-old John Williams, 24-year-old Lorenzo Dukes, 30-year-old Abdul Robinson, and 40-year-old Katherine Rivera.
JSO encourages anyone who sees something suspicious in their neighborhood to report it by calling 904-630-0500.
