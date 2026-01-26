Four arrested after failed home invasion robbery in Lake City, sheriff’s office says

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Four individuals were arrested following a failed home invasion robbery in Lake City on Sunday, leaving the homeowner unharmed after the armed suspects attempted to force entry into the residence.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:15 a.m., a homeowner on NE Moody Court answered a loud knock at the door, only to find a man pointing a handgun and demanding entry. After the homeowner refused, the suspect attempted to kick in the door, followed by a second attempt that resulted in the suspects breaking windows to gain access.

The suspects fled the scene in two vehicles, a silver Nissan Altima and a red Ford Expedition, prompting the homeowner to contact law enforcement.

Responding deputies canvassed the neighborhood and gathered witness statements, leading them to identify 55-year-old Pamela L. Roach as the owner of the red Ford SUV. Upon visiting Roach’s residence at 285 SW Kemp Court, law enforcement found both the red Ford Expedition and the silver Nissan Altima in the driveway and arrested her alongside two male suspects, identified as 39-year-old Shawn F. Holt and 26-year-old Walter S. Slaughter.

Roach, Holt, and Slaughter were charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm, while a fourth individual, 32-year-old Jimmy R. Dumas, was arrested for an unrelated probation violation warrant. All four suspects were booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility and are being held on no bond.

