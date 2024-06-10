Four arrested during drug bust after a traffic stop in Glynn County, police report

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are in custody following a Saturday traffic stop on Touchstone Parkway at Butterbean Court.

The incident began when Glynn County Police Department Officer Jonathan Donahue initiated a stop for a moving violation. K9 Officer Dustin Shipskie arrived shortly after that with K9 Ghost, who alerted officers to narcotics in the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia.

The four occupants of the vehicle were arrested and charged with various offenses:

Gerald Smith: Possession of drug-related objects

Jacqueline Altman: Possession of Schedule II substances

Lauren Hinson: Possession of Schedule II substances with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects

Mark Lusty: Possession of Schedule II substances with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, and failure to stop at a stop sign

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information about these cases to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 554-7802, non-emergency at (912) 554-3645, or report anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

