Four hurt in overnight shooting on Edgewood Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four men are recovering after a shooting early Sunday morning on Edgewood Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Edgewood Avenue just after midnight and found several people with gunshot wounds.

Three of the men were taken to a local hospital by ambulance, while a fourth drove himself to get medical care.

Police say the victims are men between the ages of 44 and 57. All are in stable condition and expected to survive.

Investigators are searching for a suspect described as a male wearing dark clothing.

He left the scene on foot and hasn’t been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS, or email JSOCrimetips@Jaxsheriff.org.

