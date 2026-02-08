Four people shot overnight at an Edgewood bar, suspect still at large

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people were shot and a suspect is still at large after an overnight shooting at an Edgewood bar on the West Side.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office says violence occurred at Paxon Liquors and Lounge at Paxon Shopping Plaza off Edgewood and Broadway. According to the bar’s manager, her employees heard heavy, rapid gunfire.

“They had multiple victims on scene that had been shot. Three had been transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, an additional individual was self-transported to a nearby hospital,” Lt Frederick Dash of the JSO Robbery/Violent crime division said.

Police said all four victims were men aged 44 to 57 who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. After the shooting, police say the suspect ran off.

Paxon Shopping Center is no stranger to violence. A man named Corey Denmark was killed there after a shooting in December 2025. That same year, Action News Jax found at least seven noise complaints and more than 100 service calls for incidents like fighting, trespassing, auto theft and armed disputes at the shopping center.

JSO blames the bar, saying its customers gather in the parking lot playing music from their car stereos and doing burnouts. Bar Manager Josie Sakoo told Action News Jax Jake Stofan in December that her quarter-century-old business only started having issues in the past two years when a nearby liquor store burned down.

“I think JSO needs to be on the same page with the landlord and help us out to have more presence in the neighborhood like ours.” Sakoo said in December.

Anyone with any information is asked to call or email JSO. You have the option of doing so anonymously.

