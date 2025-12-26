Four of ten Americans expected to return holiday gifts this season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Americans are expected to return $900 billion worth of products this holiday season.

That’s according to the National Retail Federation.

Holiday gift returns have skyrocketed over the past five years, and the trend is driving changes to some companies’ return policies.

A new report by Shorr Packaging found four out of ten Americans will likely return at least one holiday gift this year.

“Your number one returned item is apparel, for sure. And right behind it is electronics,” said Amenda Clark with Shorr Packaging.

Clark noted the survey found even more Americans wanted to return an item this year, with seven out of ten people indicating they only decided to keep an item because they found the return process too frustrating.

But she said companies are trying to make the process easier.

“A lot of times, you enter your phone number, and they have the whole track record. You don’t even have a recipe any longer,” said Clark.

At the same time, though, companies are responding to growing holiday returns in some less helpful ways.

Consumers have taken note, with half of those surveyed indicating they believe return policies have gotten more restrictive.

“Your return windows are getting a little shorter. Some folks are doing where you have to pay for the return shipping,” said Clark.

But Clark said the are some ways to lessen the chance that the holiday gift you give doesn’t end up being sent back.

“Ask what they want. Ask for a list. That’ll at least help narrow down kind of what you’re going to go out and purchase. Gift cards, of course, is always a great option,” said Clark.

Clark also advised always including a receipt with your gift, to make the return process as easy as possible if your loved one decides to return or exchange what you got them.

