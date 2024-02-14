Fourth Annual Jax River Jams lineup released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The fourth annual Jax River Jams is returning Thursdays in April to DTJax, and the lineup has been released.

While Riverfront Plaza is under construction this year, River Jams will be held just down the street next to the Hyatt Regency at Ford on Bay, 288 E. Bay Street.

This year, music will begin even earlier with three opening sets and lots of incredible local acts.

Jax River Jams is a free, four-week, multi-genre concert series will be held Thursdays in April at Ford on Bay in Downtown Jacksonville.

This year’s lineup features headliners:

April 4: Country singer, Rodney Atkins

“Watching You; Take A Back Road; If You’re going Through Hell (Before the Devil Even Knows)”

With openers: Levon, Jackie Stranger and Rambler Kane

April 11: Alternative, Electro-pop musician, Bishop Briggs

“River; White Flag; Never Tear Us Apart”

With openers: Future Joy, Kenzie’s Place with Kale that Raps and Coyboi

April 18: Hip-hop Duo, EARTHGANG

“Meditate; Proud of U; Missed Calls”

With openers: L.O.V.E. Culture featuring Ebonique, Wahid & Mr. Al Pete; Jeff Skigh featuring BayBro, Figga Da Kid, King Ca$hes and Twicee; and Full Plate Fam

April 25: Pop singer-songwriter, Andy Grammer

“Don’t Give Up On Me; Fresh Eyes; Honey, I’m Good.”

With openers: Let’s Ride Brass Band, The Apostle Floyd Encounter and Madison Hughes

Returning for a fourth year, Jax River Jams is an inclusive celebration for Northeast Florida. By matching numerous local openers with national acts, Jax River Jams showcases the rich talent of Jacksonville’s music scene, prioritizes supporting regional talent, and gives local bands paid opportunities to open each show in front of thousands of music lovers.

The series welcomes the community Downtown and showcases its potential as a vibrant, 24-hour city center.

Last year, the concert series brought 26,000 people to the Downtown area. This year, gates open at 4:30 p.m. with music beginning at 5 p.m.

“I am excited that this fantastic free event, which truly offers something for everyone, is returning to Downtown Jacksonville,” said Mayor Donna Deegan. “My favorite aspect of River Jams is the way it brings people from all over the city together to enjoy four unforgettable evenings of performances by local openers and national headliners. I’m grateful for our sponsors and partners that are making it possible.”

“We’re so excited to bring free outdoor concerts to Downtown Jacksonville’s riverfront again this year! We couldn’t make these shows happen without our partners, the City of Jacksonville, VyStar Credit Union and many others.” said Jake Gordon, CEO of Downtown Vision. “These well-attended live events help us at DVI complete our mission to improve the vibrancy of DTJax. We look forward to the awesome headliners and seeing the crowds again every Thursday in April 2024!

“As we kick off another year of Jax River Jams, it’s thrilling to extend an open invitation to our community for what’s become a signature event,” said VyStar President/CEO Brian Wolfburg. “There’s nothing quite like the sound of live music along the riverbank, paired with the opportunity to champion our local businesses. The vibrant energy, and diverse talent provide plenty of reasons to celebrate the spirit of Downtown Jacksonville.”

Visit JaxRiverJams.com for more information. Interested sponsors may contact Kady Yellow at kady@dtjax.org for more information.

