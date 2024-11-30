FPL celebrates smart grid technology after the 2024 hurricane season

Today, November 30, marks the end of the 2024 hurricane season, and FPL shares how their recent changes and growth helped customers during the season.

FPL’s response:

A combined 824,000 outages were avoided due to FPL’s smart grid technology

Underground power lines were 5-14 times more effective than overhead counterparts

Newly developed and stronger infrastructure aided in outage recovery, with a record 1-5 day recovery rate.

"This year was a challenging hurricane season for Florida and much of the Southeastern U.S. I’m proud of the way our team worked together and responded as quickly as possible to get our communities back on their feet," says FPL President and CEO Armando Pimentel. "Be assured, we will continue our year-round approach towards building a stronger, smarter, and more storm-resilient electric grid and our teams will be ready for when the next storm strikes.”

