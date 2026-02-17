Free clinic offers health, dental care, and more in Jacksonville on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s and Vituity Cares are teaming up to host a free community clinic this Saturday in Jacksonville.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Ministries, located at 3302 Evergreen Avenue.

The event is open to everyone, and no insurance is required.

Visitors can get health and dental screenings, prescriptions, haircuts, and food at no cost.

Kids’ activities will also be available, along with other community services.

Organizers say they hope to help as many people as possible. The clinic is part of a push to bring vital services directly to families in need.

