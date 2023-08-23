Free coffee, t-shirt giveaway celebrating new Wawa location in Baymeadows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brace yourselves Jacksonville, Wawa is set to cut the red tape on a new location.

The grand opening celebration at the new 8742 Baymeadows Rd. location will be on Thur., Aug. 24. Customers are invited to join the festivities at 7:45 a.m. when the doors will open at 8 a.m. for the very first time.

This is not just another grand opening for another store location in Jacksonville. Wawa said that the ceremony will also show the positivity and kindness that occurs when Wawa customers hold the door for one another, a kind and welcoming gesture.

And what can friends and neighbors also expect from the first day of the new Wawa location?

The first 100 customers who walk through the door will receive a limited-edition “Wawa Coffee, Hoagies & Kindness” t-shirt. If you miss out on the swag, don’t worry, Wawa will also be giving customers a free coffee of any size from Aug. 24 until Sept. 3.

“At Wawa, our core purpose is fulfilling lives every day, and since our first store opened, we’ve believed that we all have a role in making this world a better place,” Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s CEO said.

After plenty of coffee has been consumed, a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. with Wawa’s mascot, Wally Goose, will cut the red ribbon with oversized scissors to mark the official opening of the new store location.

Action News Jax has also confirmed another new Wawa location will be coming to 970 Cassat Ave. in Murray Hill. Doors are set to open for the first time on Aug. 31.

