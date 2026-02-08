Free family-friendly movie night coming to Veterans Park in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — St. Johns County Parks and Recreation will host a free family-friendly movie night featuring a screening of “A Minecraft Movie” on Saturday, February 21. The event will take place at Veterans Park.

The park field, located at 1332 Veterans Parkway, will open for seating at 5:30 p.m. The movie is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The film, “A Minecraft Movie,” is an animated martial arts comedy. It is rated PG and has a runtime of one hour and 41 minutes.

Families attending the event should bring their own seating and refreshments.

St. Johns County Parks and Recreation recommends that guests bring blankets, chairs and snacks for the outdoor screening.

