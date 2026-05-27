Free kitten adoptions, fostering available at downtown Jacksonville event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) is bringing dozens of kittens downtown for a special adoption event Wednesday.

ACPS will host its “Kitty Hall” adoption event at James Weldon Johnson Park from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The shelter’s transport van, filled with kittens eligible for fostering and adoption, will be parked at the park, located at 135 West Monroe Street.

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The event comes during “kitten season,” the time of year when animal shelters typically see an increase in young kittens entering their care.

ACPS says all adoption fees will be waived during the event.

Supplies will also be provided for anyone interested in fostering.

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