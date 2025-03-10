Free Narcan training classes being offered in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Community Paramedicine is offering free training to teach people how to use Narcan.

Narcan, the brand name for Naloxone, is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.

There will be sessions in February and March:

Tuesday, February 11, 3-4 p.m. at the Orange Park Library

Tuesday, March 11, 1-2 p.m. at the Middleburg - Clay Hill Library

To attend the class, sign up by visiting https://bit.ly/ClayNarcanEd, by email at community.paramedicine@claycountygov.com, or call 904-284-7703.

