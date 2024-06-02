Free summer concerts: Concerts in the Plaza by the City of St. Augustine from May 30 to August 29

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is excited to announce the annual summer music series, Concerts in the Plaza, taking place from May 30 through August 29.

This year’s concerts will be held every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the gazebo in the Plaza de la Constitución, located between King Street and Cathedral Plaza in downtown St. Augustine.

The series will feature 14 musical groups, with a mix of long-time favorites and new performers on the St. Augustine stage. Admission to all concerts is free, and guests are invited to bring chairs for seating.

The Lineup:

June 6: The Committee – Rock, R&B

June 13: Paige King Johnson – Classic Country with a modern twist

June 20: Crab Creek Band – Rock, Blues, Southern Rock, Country Blend

June 27: Dewey Via Band – Outlaw Country, Americana, Southern Classic Rock

July 4: All Star Orchestra – Patriotic Jazz

July 11: Glory – Dance Tribute Variety

July 18: I-Vibes – A mix of Rock and Roll and Reggae

July 25: Groove Coalition – 70′s, 80′s and 90′s R&B Music

August 1: Shayla Nelson – Acoustic Pop and Classics

August 8: Feedback – Classic and Southern Rock, Blues, Adult Contemporary, Pop, Country

August 15: Str8up – R&B, Soul, Country and Rock

August 22: JC Hatfield Trio – Old Style Jazz, 60′s Folk Music, Old Time Country, Bluegrass, Dixieland

August 29: Thick & Thin String Band – Folk, Bluegrass

For more details, visit www.CityStAug.com/Concerts.

