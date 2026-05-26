Free Teen Police Academy returns to Duval County this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A free Teen Police Academy will return this summer for students in Duval County, offering teenagers ages 14-17 a chance to learn about local law enforcement operations. The program is scheduled to run from July 20-24 at JSO’s Police Academy on the Northside.

The week-long academy aims to give students hands-on experience with specialized units and various aspects of the legal system. It is offered by a local law enforcement agency in Duval County.

Previous participants have provided positive feedback for the academy week. Some former attendees have even returned for multiple sessions.

The Teen Police Academy is scheduled to take place from July 20-24. Those interested in the free program should visit the agency’s website to sign up soon.

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