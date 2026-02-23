Freeze warning: Cold weather shelter opens in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — With a freeze warning set for Northeast Florida, St. Johns County officials are opening a cold weather shelter Monday night at the First United Methodist Church, 118 King Street in downtown St. Augustine.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. to help anyone who needs a warm place to stay.

A widespread freeze is expected at night as lows fall into the 20s and 30s, according to the First Alert Weather team.

County leaders are asking everyone to check on neighbors and to bring pets indoors.

For anyone using space heaters, make sure to follow safety guidelines.

People looking for shelter should try to arrive early.

For updates on shelter openings, visit the St. Johns County Continuum of Care Facebook page or call the shelter hotline at 904-819-4344.

