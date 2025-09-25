Friendly competition between first responders helps 21 Putnam shelter animals find homes

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Boots or badges?

A friendly competition between Putnam County first responders ended with one side on top — but local shelter animals were the ultimate winners.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue partnered up this month to “Clean Out Animal Control.”

The event introduced neighbors to dogs and cats at Putnam County Animal Control, and provided free adoptions to those who chose to represent either “Team PCSO” or “Team PCFR.”

21 animals were adopted during the competition, which ran from September 2 - 22. Team Fire Rescue represented the majority.

“We didn’t win in overall adoptions ... however, the dogs adopted under team PCSO were some of the longest shelter residents, with two having spent more than 200 days at Animal Control,” wrote the sheriff’s office. “We will count that as a win!”

Check out some of the dogs who found their families:

There are always more animals in need of forever homes. You can see the animals currently available at Putnam County Animal Control here.

The shelter is open each Monday through Thursday from 10 am to noon, and 1 pm to 4 pm. On Friday, you can visit from 10 am to noon.

