Friends of the Fernandina Beach Library to host annual Spring Book Sale

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Friends of the Fernandina Beach Library will host its annual Spring Book Sale from March 11 to March 14. The event features thousands of books and media items, most priced at $3 or less, to benefit the local library.

The sale will take place at the Peck Center Gym located at 510 S. 10th St. in Fernandina Beach.

The inventory features a wide selection of fiction and non-fiction titles in both hardcover and paperback formats. Shoppers can find specific genres including mysteries, romance, history, biographies, memoirs and cookbooks.

The sale also includes specialized categories such as WWII history, poetry, gardening, decorating, religion, philosophy, arts and hobbies.

Beyond standard reading material, the event offers coffee table books, large print editions and old or unusual volumes. The collection extends to children’s and young adult books, as well as non-book items.

Available media and activities include CDs, DVDs, LPs, puzzles and games.

The event begins with a preview sale exclusively for members of the Friends of the Library on Wednesday, March 11. This early access session runs from 3 to 6 p.m.

Those who are not members can join the organization at the door or register in advance through the official website at fernandinafol.org. Prospective members can also sign up by calling 904-321-6529.

The sale opens to the general public on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The final day of the event is Saturday, March 14, with shopping hours from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

