Friends of the St. Augustine Amphitheatre offering summer camps for students ages 6 to 18

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Get ready for the best summer ever! The Friends of the St. Augustine Amphitheatre announced the return of their popular summer camps.

The Summer Music & Art Camp is for kids in 1st through 6th grades. Camp Rock, back after a 4-year hiatus, has returned for teens 12 to 18 years old. Both camps are designed to encourage children to appreciate and explore the arts.

“We’re so excited that, as we celebrate our 15th year, the Friends can bring back 2 awesome summer camps,” said Mark Ramirez, President of the FOSAA Board of Directors. “The purpose of the Friends is to make the Amp a place for locals to enjoy. These tremendous programs get our kids together and introduce them to the transformative power of art and music. There’s nothing better!”

The Summer Music & Art Camp focuses on music, art and group work. It will be offered June 24 through 28 and costs $175 per child, plus a $25 non-refundable deposit. There is also a $25 sibling discount.

Camp Rock focuses on rock music instruction and organization. Students will get to learn different instruments, be divided into band groups and get to perform on the Amp main stage. They also will get to professionally record their music through a partnership with Jim Stafford of Eclipse Studios.

Camp Rock will run from July 22 to 26, and costs $300 per camper, plus a $25 non-refundable deposit. Fees may be pre-paid on the FOSAA website.

Scholarships are also available for interested students. Parents or guardians must submit a letter explaining why support is needed with their teen’s application. For more information or to fill out the application, visit HERE.

Applications for the 2024 Summer Music & Art Camp are accepted in-person only during registration on March 2 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. Please contact camprock@eclipserecording.com to register for Camp Rock 2024.

