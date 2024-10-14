FSCJ receives Collegiate Purple Star Campus designation for military and veteran service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) has been honored with the prestigious Collegiate Purple Star Campus designation in recognition of its exceptional services to active military, veterans, and their families. This designation, which FSCJ will hold for three academic years, showcases the college’s commitment to supporting military-affiliated students as they transition into higher education.

The Collegiate Purple Star Campus Designation was established by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis in June 2023. It acknowledges schools that go above and beyond to support military students and their families in their educational pursuits.

FSCJ’s Military & Veterans Service Center (MVSC) is a crucial resource for military and veteran students. It offers a range of services to ease their transition from military to civilian life and connect them with key resources to support their academic journey and overall well-being.

“At FSCJ, we have committed ourselves to becoming a military-friendly institution through enhanced services and offerings specifically for active-duty military, veterans, and their families,” said FSCJ President John Avendano, Ph.D. “We are grateful for this designation because it is our highest honor to serve this population of students who have sacrificed so much for us.”

Some of the services provided through FSCJ’s MVSC include:

The Veteran-to-Veteran (Vet2Vet) Peer Mentoring and Transition program connects military-affiliated students with mentors for a year-long partnership.

Green Zone Awareness Training is aimed at raising awareness of the unique challenges military students may face.

A partnership with the City of Jacksonville Military Affairs and Veterans Department, which recently hosted a summit for veteran entrepreneurs.

A presence on Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport, where FSCJ holds classes and provides support.

The College also supports veterans and their families through programs like the TRiO Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) grant, which helps veterans interested in pursuing higher education.

FSCJ offers additional services through its VetSuccess on Campus program, providing a supportive environment to help veterans successfully transition to college life. It has also capped tuition for out-of-state active-duty military students and qualified spouses.

For more information on FSCJ’s Military and Veterans Services, visit their website at www.fscj.edu/military-veterans.

