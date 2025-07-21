FSCJ receives over $300k grant for skilled trades

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida State College at Jacksonville says it’s receiving a two-year Gable Grant from the Lowe’s Foundation to “help solve America’s critical skilled trade worker shortage.” The college is one of 12 community and technical colleges selected to receive the grant.

FSCJ says the $390,000 grant will help "strengthen communities and improve access for aspiring electricians, construction professionals and HVAC technicians through training at community sites." The grant will also help recruit instructors, and fund educational materials, spaces, and equipment.

“Thanks to the Lowe’s Foundation Gable Grant, FSCJ will transform access to high-demand careers through an innovative construction training initiative called ‘EmpowerEd by Lowe’s,’ which was developed to bring educational and training opportunities directly to those who need it most,” says FSCJ President Dr. John Avendano. “This program is more than job training and workforce development; it’s an opportunity to restore lives while also strengthening our community both now and far into the future.”

“Collectively, we are writing a comeback story for the skilled trades industry,” says Janice Dupré, Lowe’s executive vice president of human resources and chair of the Lowe’s Foundation. “Through our Gable Grants network, these schools join a community of innovators helping one another effectively recruit, train and employ the people America needs to revitalize our infrastructure.”

Lowe’s says since the start of the Gable Grants program in 2023, the foundation invested $43 million across 28 states. Lowe’s adds that the grants are part of a five-year, $50 million commitment to help community and technical colleges recruit, train, and prepare 50,000 trade workers in carpentry and construction, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and property maintenance.

