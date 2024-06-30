Full list of items and activities discounted by the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday through July

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday into the budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25, which will take place throughout July, making items such as fishing supplies, outdoor recreation equipment, and admissions to state parks and museums sales tax-free.

“Florida is stepping up to make summer more affordable for families,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “While the federal government is causing high inflation and skyrocketing costs for families, Florida’s smart fiscal policies allow us to reduce taxes and help reduce the burden on Floridians.”

“Florida’s 175 award-winning state parks are second to none,” said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “I encourage all of Florida’s residents and visitors to take advantage of these extra savings and discover the unique experiences the real Florida has to offer.”

The Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday will remove the sales tax on items families use during the summer, including:

Boating and water activity supplies:

Goggles and snorkels ($25 or less)

Pool toys ($35 or less)

Coolers, life jackets, paddles ($75 or less)

Inflatable water tubes and floats, wakeboards ($150 or less)

Paddleboards, surfboards ($300 or less)

Canoes, kayaks ($500 or less)

Fishing Supplies:

Bait and tackle ($5 or less for individual items, $10 or less for multiple items sold together)

Tackle boxes ($30 or less)

Reels, rods ($75 or less)

Camping Supplies:

Flashlights ($30 or less)

Sleeping bags, and camping chairs ($50 or less)

Tents ($200 or less)

Outdoor Supplies:

Sunscreen ($15 or less)

Water bottles ($30 or less)

Bicycle helmets ($50 or less)

Outdoor grills ($250 or less)

Bicycles ($500 or less)

Admissions to events or performances scheduled to be held between July 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024:

Live music events

Live sporting events

Movies to be shown in a movie theater

Ballets

Plays

Fairs

Festivals

