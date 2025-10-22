Funds for food stamps could dry out as government shutdown continues 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is at risk of pausing benefits for thousands of local families.

“A large number of those being children,” said Sky Beard, the Florida director of No Kid Hungry. “There are a lot of folks who are really relying on SNAP to support the nutritional needs of themselves and their families.”

According to data from the United States Census Bureau, 15.1% of households in Duval County were receiving SNAP benefits in 2023.

Participants receive an average of $6 a day for food assistance, but that money might not be available if the government shutdown drags on.

“We don’t want to get to a place where families are unable to have food on the table,” said Beard.

In its letter to state agencies on Oct. 10th, the USDA directed states to hold off on sending electronic files to EBT vendors “until further notice.”

The Florida Department of Children and Families said there are no anticipated impacts to October benefits being issued.

But until lawmakers in D.C. come to an agreement and funding is restored, DCF said November benefits will not be issued.

“At this particular time when groceries are expensive, when rent is high, it would be an incredibly difficult situation if their SNAP benefits were to not arrive as planned,” said Beard.

Beard said there are some contingency plans in place if those benefits don’t resume.

“There are reserves that USDA at the federal level could tap into,” said Beard. “There are some state-level decisions to be made.”

But for families that are in need, she encourages them to rely on resources in the community, such as food banks.

Florida DCF said it is monitoring the shutdown closely and will notify folks as soon as it can resume issuing November benefits.

