Furry friends need your help! Jacksonville animal shelter at critical capacity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The city of Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) has more than 300 dogs.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Damir Garcia says it’s sad and terrible. On Wednesday afternoon, he found a Belgian Malinois at his job site at E-town. Garcia says he can’t keep the dog, so he tried bringing it to ACPS. But the shelter said they couldn’t take it in. They encouraged him to post a picture online to try and reunite the dog with its owner.

“What am I doing with the dog right now, keep it on the street again?” Garcia asked. “I can’t.”

ACPS is a no-kill shelter, and it’s filled to capacity. About 50 of the kennels are housing two dogs instead of one. ACPS said in an emailed statement, “This is a nationwide problem with no one particular reason as the cause. Animals are being adopted and leaving shelters at a slower rate than what they are entering.”

The shelter says the greatest need is to find forever homes for big dogs over 40 pounds.

The city is currently waiving all adoption fees. But a $20 city license fee may apply).

“We can help some of these dogs out,” an adopter who wanted to remain anonymous said.

This Jacksonville resident adopted a small dog Wednesday afternoon.

They said, “This way, we can free up that kennel for somebody else.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

You can also foster a pet, offering them temporary housing.

“It’s not a pet, it’s a family,” Garcia said.

On Saturday and Sunday, Animal Care & Protective Services (ACPS) is headed to PetSmart in Oakleaf Plantation for a free dog adoption event. ACPS staff will be ready to introduce you to your new best friend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the ACPS shelter in person or visit www.coj.net/pets to view available pets. Adoption hours are Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.