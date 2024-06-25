Future Champs Summer Camp: The ultimate tennis experience for youth May 28-August 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you ready for the most exciting tennis camp of the summer? The Future Champs Summer Camp offers an unparalleled tennis camp experience for young athletes.

Held at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, this camp runs from May 28 to August 9, 2024, promising to enhance tennis and athletic skills through immersive drills and fun match-play situations.

Open to children ages 5 to 18, the camp operates Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Each session is priced at $400, with groupings based on age and stage of development to ensure a tailored experience for every camper.

Please note that the camp will not meet on May 27 and July 4, with the price adjusted to $320 for those weeks.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity for your child to improve their tennis game and have a fantastic summer. Check out the camp flyer for more details and get ready for an unforgettable summer at Future Champs Summer Camp!

