FWC collects South Florida’s cold stunned iguanas

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — In South Florida, it’s not just people feeling the cold temperatures. Iguanas are also feeling it.

The cold temperatures cause the iguanas to become temporarily paralyzed which can lead them to fall from trees.

Experts spent much of the day Sunday collecting the cold stunned iguanas. The reptiles are considered an invasive species so the Florida Fish and Wildlife workers will either euthanize them or send them to licensed permit holders once they thaw out.

