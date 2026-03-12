FWC stocks 300K Florida bass into Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently stocked nearly 300,000 Florida bass in Lake George.

The stockings, which took place throughout February and March, are part of ongoing efforts to support the St. Johns River system.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Fisheries staff spawned and raised the bass fry at the Florida Bass Conservation Center Richloam Fish Hatchery. The fish were grown to approximately a quarter-inch long before being released into the lake.

Lake George and the St. Johns River system have historically supported submerged aquatic vegetation such as eelgrass. This vegetation provides a critical habitat for various fish and wildlife species in the region.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In recent years, hurricanes and other environmental factors have reduced the coverage of this vegetation. Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are currently working to reestablish eelgrass and other submerged plants through restoration efforts designed to rebuild the habitat.

Members of the public can find more information about freshwater stocking activities by visiting the FWC website.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.