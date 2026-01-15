Gainesville police identify suspect killed during shootout with officers and man found dead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Gainesville police identified the man killed by officers Wednesday morning during a shootout. Police also named the victim whose body was found dead soon after in a nearby lumber store.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, GPD got a call about shots fired on East University Avenue near Northeast Waldo Road.

Responding officers arrived to find the suspect, identified as Justin Long, 31, police said. Long tried to leave the area and then started shooting at the officers as they tried to follow him, police said at a news conference Wednesday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Long was killed during a shootout with the officers. The officers were wounded with injuries characterized as non-life threatening and were treated and released from the hospital.

While investigating the scene, officers found a body of a man in a nearby lumber store who was shot to death, police said.

The victim was identified Thursday as Eduardo Rodriguez, 23. Police said they believe his death was connected to the initial call for shots fired.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.