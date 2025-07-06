Gangway collapses during Fernandina Beach fireworks show, sending crowds running

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A Fourth of July celebration in Fernandina Beach turned chaotic Friday night when a gangway at the Fernandina Harbor Marina suddenly collapsed as spectators gathered to watch the fireworks show.

Videos from the scene show people standing on the structure moments before it gave way. The collapse sent crowds running in panic, with some mistaking the noise for gunfire.

“You heard everybody saying ‘Gun! Shooting! Open fire! Run, run, run!’” said Rebecca Bittof, who attended the event with her family. “There were kids crying everywhere. It was insane.”

Bittof, who traveled from Hilliard, Florida, said she and her family had been standing on the gangway watching the fireworks just minutes before the collapse.

“We were walking fast because my daughter had to use the restroom,” Bittof said. “Maybe 3 to 5 minutes after we left, it happened.”

She emphasized that the gangway was not overcrowded at the time. “There weren’t that many people on it. Maybe 10 total,” she said. “Somebody needs to fix something.”

The city of Fernandina Beach confirmed that a few people suffered minor injuries, but fortunately, no one was transported to the hospital.

The Fernandina Harbor Marina, which is owned by the City of Fernandina Beach and managed by Oasis Marinas, underwent major reconstruction about five years ago following Hurricane Matthew.

The gangway was part of that rebuild, which involved multiple marine contractors.

City officials confirmed they are investigating what caused the structure to fail and say more information will be released in the coming days.

