Gate River Run: See full list of road closures Saturday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers in Jacksonville should plan for several road closures Saturday morning as the annual Gate River Run takes over streets near downtown and San Marco.

Road closures include:

Gator Bowl Boulevard and East Bay Street: 7:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

7:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. Main Street Bridge: 7:45 a.m. – 9 a.m.

7:45 a.m. – 9 a.m. Riverplace Boulevard to Prudential Drive: 8 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

8 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. San Marco Boulevard (Prudential to Laverne): 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

River Road and River Oaks Road: 8:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

8:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. Hendricks Avenue (River Oaks to Alexandria): 8:20 a.m. – 10 a.m.

8:20 a.m. – 10 a.m. Alexandria Place and Belote Street: 8:20 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

8:20 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Atlantic Boulevard westbound (Belote to Holmesdale): 8:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

8:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Holmesdale, Nicholson, Olive Street, and Gay Street: 8:20 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

8:20 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Atlantic Boulevard westbound (Gay to Hart Bridge): 8:20 a.m. – 11 a.m.

8:20 a.m. – 11 a.m. Hart Bridge southbound (Atlantic Boulevard to Duval Street): 7:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials encourage drivers to check the closures before heading out and expect detours while the race is underway.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.