Gator Bowl Charities, AT&T to provide 100 laptops to Jacksonville students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gator Bowl Charities, in partnership with AT&T and the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, distributed 100 refurbished laptops to students in need across the First Coast at an event at EverBank Stadium.

Through Gator Bowl Charities’ existing community partnerships students were selected as recipients of these complimentary personal devices. Student recipients represent Duval County Public Schools’ 5,000 Role Models of Excellence Program, the Johnson Family YMCA Teen Forward Program, Take Stock in Children, and Zarephath Academy.

In addition to receiving their devices, one student’s laptop included a “Golden Ticket” providing the student and their family with a complimentary game day experience at the 80th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in January 2025. The family will receive game tickets, parking, pre-game hospitality passes, and post-game field access.

