GBI investigating Glynn County officer-involved shooting where police were pursuing robbery suspect

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday in Glynn County.

The GBI was called in to investigate “at the request of the Glynn County Police Department,” the agency said in a news release.

Glynn County police officers were searching for Shannon Melvin Tanner, 51, of Brunswick, who was suspected of an armed robbery that happened Sunday at a T.J. Maxx in Brunswick.

Police found Tanner in his car Monday on Georgia Hwy. 99 near Golden Isles Parkway in his car.

GCPD said that Tanner drove his car toward a detective’s car, and the detective fired a shot at Tanner’s car as it approached.

Tanner and the detective were not injured or hit in the shooting, GBI said.

Police followed Tanner for approximately seven minutes until his car crashed on Interstate 95 near mile marker 35 in Brunswick.

Tanner was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, and no officers were injured.

After the GBI completes its investigation, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

