Georgia Agriculture Commissioner announces $531M Hurricane Helene relief program

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper has announced that applications for the Georgia Hurricane Helene Block Grant Program will open on March 16th, offering substantial financial relief to farmers, ranchers, and foresters affected by the devastating hurricane. With $531,236,000 in federal funds, the program aims to cover a wide range of losses, setting a precedent for agricultural disaster assistance in the state.

Eligibility includes those who suffered losses in timber, infrastructure, poultry, beef cattle, and dairy cattle. The program also provides assistance for milk loss, dairy feed loss, and specialty crops, including pecans, blueberries, and citrus. Support is further extended to nursery operations, plasticulture, and bare ground practices.

“I’m incredibly proud to announce that Georgia farmers impacted by Hurricane Helene can apply for relief beginning on March 16, 2026,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper.

“While this relief will not make impacted producers 100% whole, it will go a long way to help farm families get back on their feet after the devastation of Hurricane Helene. We invested thousands of hours into this process to ensure we brought the maximum amount of funding to Georgia while covering as many commodities and loss types as possible, and I want to thank the Trump Administration and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins for understanding the critical need for financial relief following the devastation of Hurricane Helene.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.