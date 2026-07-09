Georgia deputy accused of using Flock camera to personally track license plates, facing charges

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy is facing charges after she was accused of using a Flock system for personal reasons, Action News Jax’s Atlanta station WSB-TV is reporting.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office audited their license plate reader system last month and found that a deputy had been using it outside of official duties.

Deputy Quin’sha Goss, who was assigned to patrol operations, accessed the Flock system and tracked at least one license plate for three months, investigators said.

Goss was arrested on Tuesday and charged with violation of oath of office and prohibition on law enforcement retaining license plate data obtained from automated license plate recognition systems.

She has been terminated from her position with the sheriff’s office.

Last month, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested three of its deputies after a similar investigation.

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