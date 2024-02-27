Family of Georgia man killed by deputy sues Camden County Sheriff’s Office

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family is demanding justice and filing a lawsuit against the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and one of their deputies after Leonard Cure was killed last October during a traffic stop.

Cure previously spent 16 years in a Florida prison before new evidence showed he did not commit the crime.

On Tuesday, his mother spoke at a press conference.

“He took my son’s life and someone has to pay for that,” Mary Cure said.

Cure, who was 53 years old, spent 16 years in prison for a robbery he was later cleared of and exonerated for in 2020.

According to the GBI, Cure at first cooperated with deputy Buck Aldridge, during the traffic stop, but then assaulted the deputy when he learned he was about to be arrested.

Aldridge first tased Cure, before shooting him.

Mary said it’s a terrible day when citizens have to police, the police.

“They should take their job seriously, and when they want to use access force, you have other parts of the body you can shoot,” Mary said.

She doesn’t want the officer who did this to her son, back on the streets.

‘I want to know somehow this guy who killed my son is not working. I’ve always been slightly suspicious of this, he shouldn’t be working anywhere, Mary said.

We also heard from Cure’s brother, Michael, who said he wants justice for his brother.

“My brother deserved more than what he received in Camden County.”

