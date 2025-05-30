Georgia is gatorland too: State raises awareness about alligator population and safety

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division is encouraging residents to get “GatorWise” as the warm weather attracts more people outside.

“It’s a great time to remind everyone that it is normal to see alligators moving around and basking in rivers, ponds and lakes in the southern part of the state,” said Kara Nitschke, WRD’s state alligator biologist. “Alligators are native to Georgia and are critical to the health and balance of our ecosystems, so being GatorWise means we know how to modify our behavior to minimize any potential conflict.”

Georgia is home to an estimated population of around 225,000 alligators. They’re concentrated largely along and below the south fall line, which roughly connects Columbus, Macon, and Augusta.

An increasing number have been spotted in Middle Georgia in recent years, especially within the Chattahoochee River

The program GatorWise was developed in collaboration with multiple states to increase public information about alligators and responsible behavior around them to minimize conflict with humans.

Below are the GatorWise basics:

Assume Alligators are Present: Alligators can live in any water body in their range. They are good at hiding and may be found in places where you have never seen them, especially after storms or floods. Keep your distance.

Alligators can live in any water body in their range. They are good at hiding and may be found in places where you have never seen them, especially after storms or floods. Keep your distance. Never Feed Alligators: Feeding alligators on purpose or by accident is illegal in Georgia. This is because this action can cause alligators to associate people with food and lose their natural fear of people.

Feeding alligators on purpose or by accident is illegal in Georgia. This is because this action can cause alligators to associate people with food and lose their natural fear of people. Don’t Dispose of Fish or Food Scraps in the Water: Throwing fish scraps in the water is one of the most common ways people unintentionally feed alligators. Properly dispose of bait, fish scraps and food items.

Throwing fish scraps in the water is one of the most common ways people unintentionally feed alligators. Properly dispose of bait, fish scraps and food items. Never Harass, Capture or Handle an Alligator: Approaching, capturing or handling alligators puts you at risk. View and photograph alligators from a distance.

Approaching, capturing or handling alligators puts you at risk. View and photograph alligators from a distance. Be Responsible for People and Pets in Your Care: Alligators do not know the difference between pets and prey. Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Supervise small children near the water.

Alligators do not know the difference between pets and prey. Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Supervise small children near the water. Maintain Awareness: Observe alligator warning signs. Stay away from the water if you see an alligator. Avoid swimming in areas with dense vegetation and only swim during daylight hours.

Compared to Florida, there have been far fewer alligator attacks in Georgia. According to Georgia WRD, there were nine reported cases from 1980 to July 2023. Six happened because a person stepped on or otherwise made contact with a submerged alligator. The remaining three, WRD says, likely happened because an alligator mistook the person for prey.

Officials stress that the animals are an important part of their ecosystems, helping to maintain prey species’ populations and shape habitats.

Since the gators have recovered from near extinction, hunting is allowed, but with licenses and restrictions.

For more information on Alligators, population management, and hunting, visit Georgiawildlife.com

