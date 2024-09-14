Georgia man dies in Columbia County car crash Saturday morning

COULMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old Kings Bay man died Saturday morning after crashing into a utility pole.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 11:23 a.m. on I-10 westbound near Mile Marker 303.

The man was driving west on the entrance ramp. His SUV then began to rotate, leaving the road, and entering an unpaved shoulder.

The SUV traveled through the shoulder and hit a pole.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

