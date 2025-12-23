Georgia man dies in I-95 crash in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 68-year-old Savannah man is dead after crashing the pickup truck he was driving Monday on Interstate 95. The crash happened at about 7:49 p.m. south of U.S. Highway 1.

The driver was traveling southbound at mile marker 298 in the inside lane when he traveled off of the roadway for unknown reasons, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. The truck entered the tree line striking multiple trees before stopping, the news release states.

