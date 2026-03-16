Georgia Power prepares for severe storms

Georgia Power is preparing for a line of severe storms expected to move through the state overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

The company has positioned crews across Georgia to respond to potential damage and power outages.

The utility is encouraging customers to take preparatory steps, including stocking emergency kits and charging electronic devices.

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Georgia law requires drivers to move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road -- Georgia Power reminds residents that if they are driving Monday morning, they must adhere to this requirement to protect crews working near traffic.

Safety recommendations include avoiding all downed power lines and never attempting to remove tree branches from electrical equipment. The utility also warns residents not to step in standing water or saturated ground, as downed lines could electrify those areas.

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Georgia Power provides several digital tools for tracking service interruptions, including an interactive Outage Map. This tool provides near real-time information on where outages are occurring across the state and includes estimated restoration times.

Outages can be reported 24 hours a day by calling 888-891-0938.

Additional resources and safety tips are available at GeorgiaPower.com/Storm.

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